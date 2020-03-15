Police warn of coronavirus-related internet scam

Police are warning the public about coronavirus-related malware that's been infecting people's computers.
According to a press release from the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, shared by the Andover Police Department on Facebook, there's a malicious website made to look like John Hopkins University's live global map of coronavirus cases.
If the website is visited, it infects computers with malware that steals a variety of sensitive data.
The malware is located at the website, "corona-virus-map.com."
According to the cybersecurity center, the malware is most likely being spread through email attachments, malicious online advertisements and social engineering.
In addition, anyone searching the internet for a coronavirus map may unwittingly find themselves on this page as well.
If you would like more information on this or other cybersecurity threats, email HC3@HHS.GOV.