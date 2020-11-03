Police: Weapons, drugs seized from parolee 

LAWRENCE — Two firearms were seized and a man on parole and his brother were arrested on Friday after a search, police said.
A shotgun and a handgun were seized after two state parole officers told local police they believed Christopher Gagnon, 25, had the weapons in his one-bedroom apartment at 77 South Union St., police said.
Detectives from police gang and drug units assisted the parole officers, who can search any parolee at any time, police said.
A handgun was found in his room along with a Ziplock baggie that contained crack cocaine, detectives said.
Gagnon later arrived at the apartment building, driven by his brother, Michael Gagnon, 22, of Dracut.
The parole officers searched the Chevy Impala Michael Gagnon was driving and found a 12-gauge shotgun wrapped in a gray blanket. Also located was another Ziplock bag containing a white powdery substance, police said.
Christopher Gagnon was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a class B substance, two counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.
His brother, Michael Gagnon, was arrested and charged with improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.