NORTH ANDOVER — A 78-year-old woman from Andover drove a 2017 Cadillac Escalade through the glass and brick façade of Panera Bread at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, according to North Andover police.
"It went into the front of the building from the parking lot," said North Andover police Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds.
The woman also struck two other cars in the plaza, Foulds said.
There were no injuries reported, according to police.
The North Andover police and fire departments, as well as the town's health and building departments are at the scene to determine the structural integrity of the building at 58 Peters St., Foulds added.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the North Andover Police Department.
This story is developing. Check back at eagletribune.com for updates.