LAWRENCE — A woman walking on Route 114 was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday evening, police said.
The woman was walking east on Route 114, near the North Andover Mall, when she was struck by a mid-sized SUV, according to Lawrence police.
Paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The operator immediately stopped and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
The identity of the woman involved was not immediately released. She is believed to be between 60 and 70 years of age.
The name of the driver involved was also not released Monday night.
Lawrence police along with a state police accident reconstruction team are investigating.
"Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the investigating is ongoing," according to a statement released by police at 8:20 p.m.
