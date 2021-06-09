METHUEN — At least three new candidates have emerged for fall elections, including one person running against two incumbents in the West District City Council race and two new candidates running for School Committee.
Mayor Neil Perry has also announced his intention to run. So far, no one is challenging him for a second term.
While the election is still months away, candidates running for at-large City Council or School Committee must gather 150 signatures on their nomination papers. Candidates for a City Council district seat need only 50.
Papers were made available May 26 and candidates have until July 27 to turn them in with the required number of voters' signatures.
One of two candidates for the Greater Lawrence Technical School Board has also pulled nomination papers.
School Committee
There are two newcomers in the race for School Committee so far, while three of the six incumbents have pulled nomination papers for the seven-member board.
One member of the committee, Jessica MacLeod, said she is not running for reelection while two others remain undecided.
Methuen School Committee members Louann Santos, Jana Zanni Pesce and Ryan DiZoglio have all taken out papers.
Karen Hallbauer, a first-term incumbent, said she is undecided.
"I haven't thought about it much lately," she said. "I've been busy with other things. I'm mulling it over. Maybe I will, maybe I won't."
School Committee incumbent Susan Nicholson is likewise on the fence.
A retired school superintendent, the 71-year-old said she has enjoyed being on the committee for the last four years but has been thinking about how to spend more time with her family, particularly her two grandsons.
"I'm trying to balance my personal and professional life," she said, noting that she also serves as a mentor for a number of area principals. "I'm really perplexed."
Jessica MacLeod, principal of the Lawlor School in Lawrence, said she is not running for reelection.
Incumbent Ryan DiZoglio said in a text statement that he would be happy to serve a second term.
"It was a challenging first term for myself mentally and physically, but I truly believe the experience I endured will carry over to a second term and make me a better representative for Methuen," he said.
Neither Zanni Pesce nor Santos could be reached for comment.
Laurie Keegan, 48, of Monroe Avenue, decided to get into the race because she feels her experience in special education could translate well at the School Committee.
She said she has four disabled children, all of whom are in Methuen schools, and founded a company in 2013 that helps families of disabled children.
"We help families who don't have funds for an advocate to get services from public schools," she said. "The special education system is complicated and not in parents' favor."
The divorced mother of four said she "cares about the schools a lot" and understands school districts "from the parents' side."
Plus, she noted, "my kids are getting a little older so now might be the right time."
Rachel Banks is also running for School Committee. She could not be reached for comment.
City Council
Meanwhile, all nine City Council incumbents have pulled papers. A new candidate has emerged in the West District council race — former Methuen High Assistant Principal Michael Downs, who is now a principal in Medford.
Jessica Finocchiaro, who is running at-large, joined the rest of her colleagues, who were featured in a previous story in The Eagle-Tribune, in pulling papers.
Councilors At-Large David Beauregard and Nicholas DiZoglio along with East District Councilor Eunice Zeigler, Central District Councilors Jimmy McCarty and Joel Faretra, and West District Councilor Allison Saffie have all decided to run.
West District Councilor Mike Simard and East District Councilor Steve Saba pulled papers recently.
Simard, who was initially undecided about whether to run, said that "after speaking with my wife and fellow councilors, we agreed another term is needed to finish the work I've started."
He ran two years ago because he wanted to help fix problems at the Police Department.
"This council and mayor have done a lot to correct things and move the Police Department forward, but there's still work to be done," he said, adding that he is looking forward to the results of a pending audit of the Department of Public Works.
Allison Saffie has not returned multiple phone calls from the Eagle-Tribune seeking comment about her run for office.
Saffie and Simard's opponent, meanwhile, is familiar with the city and many of the city councilors.
Downs, 49, a divorced father of two children — one just graduating from high school and another in college — said he worked at Methuen High for 15 years. He is now a high school principal in Medford and lives on Keach Street.
"I worked in Methuen a long time, and live in Methuen now," he said. "I want to bring a little dignity to the City Council and support the residents of Methuen the best I can."
He said two of the incumbent councilors — DiZoglio and Beauregard — were both students when he was principal at MHS. He said he also knows Council Chairman Saba "pretty well."
He added that "a lot of my former students are now police officers, teachers, firefighters and business people, so I have lot of ties there."
Meanwhile, if Finocchiaro wins back her at-large seat, she'd be going into her third and final term, due to term limits, where, she said, she would "strive to be a councilor residents could depend on for transparent, fiscally-responsible government."
A councilor who is not afraid to lock horns with the mayor or her fellow councilors, Finocchiaro said she "promised residents I would ask tough questions."
"I know that standing up for Methuen residents and making sure we are having clear and transparent government and abiding by our own rules, doesn't always rub other politicians the right way," she added. "But that's the way I promised voters I would be. That's what representative government is all about."
She noted that she votes with Perry's agenda 90% of the time, but that there are times "we disagree respectfully. I've asked, many times, 'Is this the best decision for Methuen?' Countless times there is something being swept under the rug, or something is not being done transparently, or money is not being spent the right way."
When that happens, she said, "I speak up. It has nothing to do with who is at the helm of the administration. I did the same thing under the last administration."
Greater Lawrence Technical School
Greater Lawrence Technical School, also known as GLTS, has a seven-member District Committee, with two representatives from Methuen, including Frank Surillo and Anngybel Moreta.
Surillo, serving his first term, is currently chairman of the committee, marking, he said, "the first time in 30 years a Methuen representative has held the chairman's seat."
He said he was proud of the way the district was ahead of the curve in bringing students back into the building in the midst of a pandemic — before many other districts and before the state mandated students return.
A former member of the Lawrence School Committee and currently the state appointee to the Methuen Housing Board, Surillo said "education is a big part of what I do."
Moreta could not be reached for comment.