LAWRENCE — Armed with a mask and hand sanitizer, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., was fist-bumping with locals and reminding them to vote as he walked through Lawrence Friday night.
He was reminding people to request ballots and vote.
“It’s not a build-up to Sept. 1 on Election Day anymore,” Kennedy said. “You have 31 days of an Election Day... At this time when there is so much disruption and distrust the way that we get through that is people vote. You make your choice. You make your voice heard.”
In his challenge against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, Kennedy is painting himself as the candidate who shows up and listens. Kennedy talked to locals at restaurants and while speaking in a mix of English and Spanish, whichever was more comfortable for his potential constituents. He then got to Campagnone Common for a rally where he gave a bilingual stump.
“More than anything politics is about connecting with people,” Kennedy said after the event in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune. “For me to be able to make that extra step to try to show the people of Lawrence, which has a large Dominican population and Hispanic population, that there is a real and genuine effort on my part to do everything I can to approach the community the best I can.”
The lack of a language barrier helped locals at the event like Jose Vasques, 26, of Lawrence, feel more connected to Kennedy.
“He’s going to represent our community correctly and truthfully,” Vasques said in Spanish, which The Eagle-Tribune had translated for publication. “This is his intention for our community. I think that he’s going to do a lot of good work for our community. He has a good heart. We think and understand he will do a good job for us and our family.”
Brian A. DePeña of Lawrence agreed. As a small business owner in Lawrence, he feels that Kennedy has listened and can best represent him in Washington.
“He supports business, he supports family and that’s important to me because I have children at the middle school and the university, I have a business in Lawrence.” said DePeña, owner of Tenares Tires. He questioned would “any politician pay attention to a small business in Lawrence? Because a small business doesn’t have 100 or 200 people.”
After seeing Kennedy in the community so often this election cycle, DePeña felt that Kennedy was listening, he said.
Kennedy explained that he hopes to address people’s problems with policy by listening to them. He said that the connections to communities in his home state will inform his choices.
“If you take a big step back and look at the election of Donald Trump, and the frustration we are seeing at a moment of racial justice and racial reckoning, you look at the frustration that’s coming back because of the COVID-19 response you see a population, an American public, that is angry at elected officials, angry at government because it is not addressing the concerns that so many people have,” Kennedy said. “One of the big reasons why is that you have people who are not as connected to their communities as we need them to be.
“Our campaign was the first one in the history of Massachusetts for a state-wide race to actually hold town halls, question and answer sessions, in a foreign language in 2020,” Kennedy said. “It took 2020 for a candidate to be willing to be able to go out and do that... If I’m fortunate enough to win this election I’m going to keep doing that.”
Bilingualism is an important piece for Kennedy to bring as many people into his campaign as possible, he said.
“Because I think it is incumbent on elected officials now to go that extra mile to whatever extent we can to be able to say ‘look I get that frustration. I might not have every idea that’s going to address every single one of your concerns, but you do. So I’m going to come here and listen to you.’”
Talking to local business owners Friday Kennedy said “their success is fragile.” He heard it’s programs like the extra $600 unemployment benefit that helped restaurants like the ones he visited continue to operate because people had a little extra money to spend on a meal out.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, was in Lawrence Friday night to support Kennedy and remind people to get out and vote.
“While I have been fighting hard to make sure our community is heard loud and clear on Beacon Hill, it is so important that we have a partner like Joe in the U.S. Senate,” DiZoglio said “So often, residents call me up with an issue of great importance only to find that our hands are tied at the state level because of federal red tape. Joe shows up and understands the importance of keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s happening right here at home.”
Kennedy agreed, saying he wants to continue forming his policies around the stories he hears.
“My promise to everybody is we are keeping up a very aggressive pace we are going to criss-cross every county in this commonwealth this week — come on out,” Kennedy said. “Reach out, talk — we are going to be doing a lot of that. But if you have any questions, come ask me and engage because the voice and the vote matters now. And it is so critical that we get this right as we go forward.”