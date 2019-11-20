NORTH ANDOVER — One more piece of the giant economic development puzzle that will eventually lead to the opening of an Amazon distribution center next year at the old Western Electric complex on Osgood Street has fallen fell into place.
On Wednesday, Acting Gov. Karyn Polito announced a $2.3 million state grant to pay for one-third of a $7 million sewer line extension from the Haverhill border to the China Blossom restaurant.
The grant from MassWorks will augment $2.3 million from Amazon and $2.3 million from taxpayers. The town's payment for the sewer line extension was approved during Town Meeting earlier this year.
Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues said the sewer line won't actually be used by Amazon, since there is already a private sewer treatment facility on the Osgood Street site.
Rather, the new sewer line will open up development possibilities along the two-mile stretch of Osgood Street, which is good for the town.
"It's for the whole area, the whole neighborhood," she said before Polito arrived.
John Smolak and Brian Vaughan, two North Andover attorneys representing Hillwood Enterprises of Dallas which is redeveloping the 30-acre Osgood Street site for Amazon, said the sewer line will help create business opportunity along that stretch of road. Most of the properties are currently on septic systems.
"This will open up the 125 corridor for increased capacity or redevelopment," Vaughan said. "There are a lot of businesses there. ... Increased capacity creates development opportunities."
Polito, who is acting governor while Gov. Charlie Baker is in Florida at the annual Republican Governors' Association meeting, echoed those sentiments, noting that the sewer line extension and subsequent economic development of Route 125 is part of the town's master plan.
"This is the classic public-private partnership," she said. "The state steps in and the private sector says, 'Well, we can invest in this program.'"
She said that in recent years "$500 million worth of infrastructure grants for 219 shovel-ready projects have leveraged $2.9 billion in private sector projects."
The grant announced Wednesday, she said, would have a ripple effect, as "more businesses locate along the Route 125 corridor."
She praised North Andover's planning staff, as their work resulted in a "$200 million Amazon distribution center, 1,500 full-time jobs, 200 to 250 construction jobs, a solar component," and more businesses on Route 125/Osgood Street.
Selectwoman Rosemary Smedile thanked Polito for showing up during last year's gas crisis and then coming up to announce the $2.3 million grant.
"She's a hands-on lieutenant governor," Smedile said. "She's here for the good news to help us and the bad news to support us."