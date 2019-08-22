LAWRENCE — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club Thursday afternoon to host a roundtable discussion on the RESPECTfully statewide public awareness campaign.
The initiative is focused on healthy relationships in youth and teens across the state, and is the first of its kind in Massachusetts in almost 20 years.
Its inception stems from the work of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, led by Polito. The task force has been working to reduce the number of individuals who experience sexual and domestic violence in their lives.
Similar roundtables have been held at YWCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and other organizations across the state.