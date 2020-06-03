METHUEN — After 60 years, Presentation of Mary Academy has only a few remaining days in existence.
The Catholic high school that spans five buildings at the historic Searles Estate is being emptied before another high school with the same religious focus takes over July 1.
Even with the end looming, though, happiness abounded at an unconventional weekend graduation ceremony at which the last-ever PMA diplomas were handed out.
Rose Maria Redman, head of the academy and a 1985 graduate, said she worked hard with the school community to organize a two-day event that highlighted PMA's defining characteristics and kept everyone safe during the global pandemic.
Graduation speeches intended to be given in front of the Class of 2020, their families, alumni, teachers and staff, were instead recorded and compiled into a video that all 44 graduates watched together, virtually, from their homes.
Valedictorian Eva Fabino joked that she turned to the Internet for help writing her address, but a search for “how to write a graduation speech for the last ever graduating class during a global pandemic” was unhelpful.
“I promise that all of you will face even more struggles in the future,” she said. “But I also promise that PMA has taught you how to deal with them.”
From thousands of miles away, at her home in Vietnam, class essayist Hoa Ton That used her speech to open up about struggles she faced while attending high school abroad.
“Maybe you are afraid that the future is going to be blurry. I know that some of you might say that the current situation is painful. Yes, but after years of struggling and fighting hardships, I came to realize that pain is not meant to bring you down.”
Of hardships, she said, “They teach you to grow, to cherish what you have, to strive for what you want.”
The video went on to announce each student’s name and plans come fall, along with a display of senior photos.
“When we watched together, the kids were sitting in their houses with their caps on,” Redman said. “We stopped and made comments and shared congrats.”
The next morning, all but a few international students who already returned home met at St. Basil’s Church for an interactive parade through campus. Each student was allowed one car filled with family.
In passenger’s seats, beds of pickup trucks and through sunroofs, the graduates were slowly driven around campus by their parents. Stops along the way honored PMA memories.
English teachers handed out dictionaries and candy. Other teachers gave back money fundraised for a cancelled class dinner with instructions for students to buy their families takeout that night.
The food services director baked enough of the cafeteria’s famously large chocolate chip cookies to hand out to everyone. Parents had crafted blankets with the PMA logo.
Redman met students at the end, where she was repeatedly told it was “the best graduation ever,” she said.
“They were happy,” she said.
Redman felt their appreciation again with a surprise tribute video she received the next day: a compilation of messages from seniors and underclassmen about PMA’s lasting value.
“I had to run and grab tissues,” Redman said.
It brought to mind a portion of Salutatorian Olivia Alvino’s speech, she said.
“I feel like each one of us has at least one memory when we truly felt like PMA was our home. And home is meant to be a place you can always go back to. Sadly, that won’t be possible for us,” she said.
“While we may no longer have the place associated with all our high school memories, we still have the people, and will for years to come,” she added.
PMA underclassmen will finish virtual classes later this week, Redman said. They will each have a separate chance to visit the school for a last time to collect their belongings.
In the coming weeks, staff will distribute memorabilia to alumni.
Notre Dame Cristo De Rayo, currently in Lawrence and led by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, will take ownership of the school's five buildings on 5 acres come July 1.
The remaining property consists of former housing for the Sisters of Presentation of Mary, a health care facility, administrative offices and a cemetery for the sisters.
The public learned in October 2019 that financial troubles and declining enrollment at PMA made it impossible for the Sisters of Presentation of Mary to continue running their namesake Catholic high school.