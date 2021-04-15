METHUEN — Brianna McCarthy, a high school teacher and assistant field hockey coach, passed away suddenly after a brief illness, Principal Richard Barden said this week.
On Tuesday, Barden shared the news with students and their families that McCarthy had been hospitalized.
On Thursday morning, he sent out an email indicating that she had died and that counseling was available.
“I am deeply saddened to inform you that beloved English teacher and girls' hockey assistant coach Brianna McCarthy has passed away after a sudden illness," Barden said.
"Ms. McCarthy will be remembered as a dedicated teacher and coach who took great joy in guiding students to reach their full potential. She had the unique ability to quickly develop a strong rapport with each and every student and colleague. Brianna’s positivity, kindness, and desire to give back will leave an indelible mark throughout our school and community for years to come. Ms. McCarthy will be gravely missed by all."
During the day Thursday and Friday counselors are being made available, Barden said.
"At any time, students may go to the cafeteria or School Counseling Office where counselors will be stationed to answer questions and assist with the grieving process," he said. "Students scheduled for in-person learning who prefer to process the loss at home may attend classes remotely on Thursday and/or Friday and should notify their associate principal. These students will be marked present for the day.
“Experiencing or even hearing of a traumatic incident such as this may affect students and staff in different ways. We are here to help in any that we can. Please do not hesitate to contact the school at any time if we can be of additional assistance to you.”