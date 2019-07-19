LAWRENCE — Police Lt. Jay Cerullo walked up the creaky, wooden stairs to the third floor of an apartment building on Poplar Street last week, knocked on one of the doors in the narrow hallway and said, "Lawrence Police!"
At first, there was silence, then the sound of a child calling: "Mommy, mommy!"
Before long the door slowly opened and a woman peered out, her son by her side.
Normally, a knock on the door from police might incite panic or alarm that something is wrong, or someone is in trouble.
Not in this case.
As part of a community engagement program started a couple of years ago under Mayor Daniel Rivera and police Chief Roy Vasque, police and city officials canvas certain troubled neighborhoods a few times a summer, introducing themselves to residents and establishing a dialogue based on goodwill rather than the usual police-civilian interactions, which might include citations or arrests.
During the talk with the woman, which was interpreted by her grandson, Cerullo introduced himself and the police cadet standing with him, telling her about the program.
"We are going door to door to speak with residents, to see if you have any concerns or issues in the neighborhood, or any questions for us," he said.
The woman took the opportunity to tell Cerullo that there had been a lot of people drinking in the street late at night.
Cerullo jotted down some notes on a piece of paper and then handed her a 10-page flyer, in Spanish and English, filled with phone numbers, email addresses and other ways of getting ahold of police. The packet also included tips on robbery and car-theft prevention, as well as on how to handle discarded needles and syringes.
As he was leaving he looked at the boy and said the police department's ice cream truck was parked nearby and he could come out and get some free.
The boy's face lit up and he said, "Woah!"
Later, Cerullo spoke with Rafeo Dominguez of 44 Basswood Ave., who was standing in a small courtyard outside the back door of his home. Dominguez said he grew up in the neighborhood and complimented police on the recent installation of security cameras, which seem to have made a noticeable improvement on his street.
"Drivers don't race down the street anymore," he said. "I don't have to yell at them to slow down."
Cerullo nodded, noting that the cameras made it impossible for someone to get into or out of the neighborhood without being noticed.
"It works," Dominguez said. "You've got to mind your p's and q's."
Cerullo said the community outreach program started more than two years ago under a directive from the mayor's office. It runs from May through September.
I definitely think it works," he said. "People are less hesitant to talk with you. We get a good rapport. Usually people see police in an enforcement role. But we're her to say, 'Do you have any concerns?' And right away, their demeanor changes."
He said the program has helped with police work, as well.
"We have gotten some serious tips," he said, noting that he once got information that helped with an investigation into a murder.
Usually, however, they hear complaints about loud parties, unruly neighbors, potholes and other quality-of-life issues.
The program has the support of at-large City Councilor Ana Reyes, who was on-hand last week to observe the engagement.
"I really like it," she said. "It's a good way to get to know residents. It's a positive initiative."
Chief Vasque, standing by the ice cream truck, said he initiated the engagements after the department was criticized for "not getting into the community."
He said the ice cream truck doesn't hurt, either.
"The guys love it, the kids love it," he said. "It doesn't get any better than free ice cream."
Just then a youngster pedaled up on his motorcycle, got a free ice cream, and pedaled around the adjacent park at the corner of Poplar and Alder streets.