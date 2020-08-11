SALEM, Mass. — A criminal trial is eyed early this winter for a Haverhill man accused of killing a woman outside a Lawrence nightclub on Easter Sunday in 2017.
Luis Rodriguez, 25, remains held without bail, charged with the murder of Aracelys Valdez Deleon, 40. The Lowell mother of four was shot to death outside La Cava nightclub in Lawrence on April 16, 2017.
Rodriguez was later captured in Sulphur Springs, Texas, and charged with Deleon's murder.
A hearing was held Monday in Salem Superior Court. Prosecutor A.J. Camelio said he is still waiting for expert discovery, potential evidence in the case, from Hank Brennan, Rodriguez's defense attorney.
With Judge Salim Tabit presiding, the attorneys agreed to meet again Oct. 9 for a pre-trial conference.
A December trial date is eyed. However, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus and court closures and delays, some trials are not expected to proceed according to schedule, officials have said.
Rodriguez is accused of shooting Deleon and her companion, Jazmin Patrocino, 25, outside LaCava nightclub April 16.
Patrocino, of Lawrence, survived the attack which allegedly started as a fight in the club that spilled outside.
Family members said previously they don' t think Deleon was the intended target of gunfire.
Rodriguez was indicted on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault to murder, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Nine shots were fired outside the club, police said, and each victim was hit multiple times.
Police said after the shootings a male suspect fled in a white sedan near Sweeney’s Liquor Store on Essex Street.
Two white sedans parked in the lot across from La Cava were hit with stray bullets that left holes in their driver's side doors. Police said the weapon used was likely either a 9 mm or .40-caliber handgun.
A woman inside La Cava during the shooting said the incident occurred a half-hour after an altercation inside the restaurant, according to police.
Another man also was arrested in connection with Deleon's murder.
Kevin Gomez, 29, of 10 Federal St., Haverhill, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness, police said.
Police said Gomez helped Rodriguez, who fled to Texas, after the murder.
