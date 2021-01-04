HAVERHILL — Haverhill Promise, the city's campaign for grade level reading, wants students to dream up a perfect poster aimed at daily attendance awareness for a chance to win one of four $100 Visa gift cards. All students in Pre-K through grade 8 are invited to design a poster no later than 8.5-by 11-inches that includes the phrase "School every day, no matter which way."
Entries may be mailed or dropped off to Haverhill Promise at 45 Fountain St., Haverhill, MA 01830 or emailed to team@haverhillpromise.com. All entries must include the student's full name, school, grade and age, as well as a phone number or email address on the back of the poster or on a separate sheet of paper for prize eligibility. All entries must be received by Jan. 14.
Winners will see their designs displayed around the city and on an HC Media digital billboard at Harbor Place during the month of February.
Revolving Test Kitchen gets $600K federal boost
LAWRENCE — At a time when restaurants and food service vendors are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, local entrepreneurs working out of the city's Revolving Test Kitchen will be able to reap the rewards of a $600,0000 federal grant issued by the United States Economic Development Administration. The grant was supported by Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren as well as Rep. Lori Trahan, who said the investment brings with it 100 jobs. The test kitchen is facilitated by the Lawrence Partnership.
“The Revolving Test Kitchen has been a valuable program for business and community development over the last three years and this additional investment will support the scaling of the model as the needs of our food based businesses has never been greater,” Derek Mitchell, Lawrence Partnership's executive director, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the collaboration leadership of so many partners — including our federal delegation, Lupoli Companies, NECC, and the City of Lawrence among others — to help realize this vision.”
Citywide curbside Christmas tree collection is Jan. 9
HAVERHILL — The city will hold a Christmas tree pickup on Saturday, Jan. 9.
To ensure proper collection, residents are asked to leave trees curbside by 6 a.m. Trees should have no plastic wrap, no string lights, no ornaments and no tree stands.
The collection is of natural trees only. Artificial trees will not be picked up.
Town census forthcoming
ANDOVER — The town census will be mailed to every local household in January, Town Clerk Austin Simko said.
According to state law, everyone must complete the town census and registered voters who do not may be removed from the voter rolls, he said.
Town census information is commonly used to verify a person’s residency for public school admittance, military benefits and in-state tuition reductions.
NECC Farmers Market fills growing need
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College's Farmers Market will resume in January, running monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
To learn more, contact D’Agata-Lynch at jdagalynch@necc.mass.edu.
The college also offers food pantries and clothes closets on each of its campuses. For more information about the cloths closets, email shopnecc@necc.mass.edu.