BOSTON -- Massachusetts continues to see a windfall of tax money from recreational marijuana sales with hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into state coffers.
In a new report, the Cannabis Control Commission says the state collected nearly $225 million in sales and excise tax revenue through May on retail marijuana sales during the past fiscal year.
That's a roughly 27% increase over the previous fiscal year when the state collected more than $176 million from excise and sales tax on pot sales, the agency said.
For the past two years, the state's proceeds from taxes on recreational cannabis sales have exceeded collections from taxes on the sale of alcohol.
Overall, Massachusetts has seen $3.65 billion in adult-use marijuana sales since the first recreational pot shops opened in November 2018, according to state data.
That includes more than $1.1 billion in pot sales since January, with average monthly revenues ranging from $110 million to $130 million.
Massachusetts is one of 19 states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational cannabis. It's also among 37 states that have medical marijuana programs. Sales of those products aren't taxed.
To date, more than 900 cannabis operations -- including retail stores, growing facilities and delivery businesses -- have been approved by the commission.
The state's 2016 voter-approved law legalizing cannabis allows adults age 21 and older to possess up to 10 ounces, and authorized regulated cultivation and sales.
The law set a 10.75% state cannabis excise tax and the state’s 6.25% sales tax, and allows cities and towns the option of charging pot shops excise taxes up to 3% on retail sales.
But the so-called "host community fees" have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years as the state's budding cannabis market has matured.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in August requires cannabis operations and local governments to renegotiate terms for host agreements.
The fees would still be allowed, but they would be capped at 3% of a pot shop’s gross sales, and the host agreements would expire after eight years.
The cannabis industry has long argued that local governments are charging excessive pay-to-play fees and refusing to justify the charges. They say retail shops have had a minimal impact on police, fire and other municipal services.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a trade group, found that local governments have collected at least $50 million in fees from retail shops and growing operations, but said the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight.
Several lawsuits have been filed against local governments over excessive pay-to-play charges, including one targeting Haverhill’s local impact fees.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
