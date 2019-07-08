SALEM, Mass. — A power issue delayed a court hearing Monday for a man with a lengthy sexual assault history who was charged with a new crime in Lawrence this winter.
George Perrot, 51, was sentenced to life in prison for past rape convictions, but was freed in January after winning a new trial. While he was free, he was charged with the Lawrence rape.
Perrot remains held without bail and a dangerousness hearing in his case was scheduled in Salem Superior Court Monday. However, the hearing was delayed until Wednesday morning due to a power issue that prevented prisoners from being transported to the courthouse on Monday, officials said.
Perrot's defense attorney, Scott Gleason of Haverhill, may also argue a motion to dismiss in the case on Wednesday.
Gleason previously said he plans to file a so-called McCarthy motion, which will say the Essex County grand jury lacked probable cause to indict Perrot in connection with the Lawrence rape.
In early May, Perrot was arraigned in superior court on charges of rape, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and open and gross lewdness.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered that Perrot — who has been in jail since his arrest in January — continue to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Perrot pleaded not guilty at an initial hearing.
Perrot was arrested by Lawrence police on Jan. 4, after police say he was found unconscious on top of a partially naked, unconscious woman near 272 Broadway.
Police said Perrot raped the woman, charged at a police officer when he woke him up, and was combative during the booking process.
The victim was revived through the use of Narcan and told officers that Perrot offered her drugs and she did not remember anything after that, police said.
According to police, the victim said she did not agree to sexual contact with Perrot, nor was she in a dating relationship with him.
In 1985, when Perrot was 17, he was convicted of raping a 78-year-old woman. He was also convicted of indecent assault and battery, rape and burglary in connection an assault of the woman in her home.
He was convicted of the rape twice, in 1987 and after winning a new trial in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison both times.
But Perrot was freed in 2016 based on flawed testimony about microscopic hair evidence.
According to an April 2016 story published by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, Perrot’s 1985 rape case was one of three prosecutions by Francis Bloom, a former assistant district attorney in Hampden County. Those three cases resulted in convictions that were later reversed by courts because of allegations of misconduct against Bloom, according to the New England Center for Investigative Reporting story.
During an unsuccessful appeal by Perrot in 1995, judges upheld his conviction but slammed Bloom’s behavior, saying he had “forged” a “bogus” post-conviction confession in Perrot’s name that implicated him in the rapes and robbery and had him pointing the finger at two close friends in another break-in. The aim was to coerce confessions from the friends, the judges said.
The forged statement didn’t come to light until after Perrot’s original trial, and wasn’t used against him, according to the New England Center for Investigative Reporting story.
