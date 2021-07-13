Power knocked out in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Tropical Storm Elsa made for an uncomfortable weekend for some campers at Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
A power outage, lasting more than 24 hours, was reported Friday at about 4 p.m., according to state Department of Conservation and Recreation spokeswoman Olivia Dorrance.
She said the electrical outage affected the reservation’s lifeguard station, portions of the campground and a comfort station.
Electrical generators were brought in to power the lifeguard and comfort stations, but the replacement of a broken fuse did not resolve the issue Friday night, Dorrance said in an email.
A contractor was brought in Saturday morning, a short circuit was found, and the broken part was replaced, she said. Power was restored to the park Saturday at about 7 p.m.
Dorrance said campers were notified by park staff and offered a refund but the amount was still being determined as of Monday evening.
Anyone looking for camping reservations or refund information can visit the ReserveAmerica website at www.reserveamerica.com/camping/massachusetts-department-of-conservation-and-recreation/r/campgroundDirectoryList.do?contractCode=MA.
