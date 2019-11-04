LAWRENCE — Nearly 4,000 customers are without power in South Lawrence.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said National Grid was aware of the problem — a malfunctioning substation on Merrimack Street — and was working to fix it.
A spokesperson for National Grid expected power to be restored by 5 p.m.
The outage appears to be focused on South Lawrence and parts of Lawrence just north of the Merrimack River, including along Canal Street, location of the Lawrence District Court.
Several stoplights are also out. According to police Chief Roy Vasque, 24 police officers were stationed at many intersections along South Union and Merrimack streets to direct traffic.
