LAWRENCE — Raymond Madira sat in the dark Monday afternoon, wondering when the power would return.
The owner of Pronto Pizza at 65 S. Union St. said the moment was all too reminiscent of what happened Sept. 13, 2018.
"It reminds me of the gas disaster," said Madira, noting that he lost power for six weeks as a result of last fall's gas explosions and fires that left one dead, dozens injured and hundreds homeless for months. "I'm hoping it won't last too long. I have a lot of stuff in the freezers."
According to police, fire and National Grid officials, a power outage affecting about 4,0000 customers started about 1:45 p.m. as a result of a problem with an electrical substation located off South Canal Street.
The outage was focused on South Lawrence and parts of Lawrence just north of the Merrimack River, including along Canal Street, the location of the Lawrence District Court.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said he was told that the substation was old and in need of repairs and that something in the fenced-in station had failed.
During the outage, a National Grid crew exiting the premises of the substation said technicians were inside trying to isolate the problem while power was slowly being restored to parts of the city.
As of 3:30 p.m., according to Kate Reilly, chief of staff for Mayor Dan Rivera, about 600 customers had power back, leaving about 3,332 powerless.
An estimate on the National Grid website originally said power to those customers would be restored by 6 p.m. As of 5:15 p.m. that was changed to an 8:30 p.m. restoration time. By about 5:50 p.m., only six customers were still without power, according to the electric utility's website.
Police officers were stationed at busy intersections along Union Street, Broadway and Merrimack Street. Vasque said as many as 24 officers were expected to be out directing traffic until power was restored, including 12 Lawrence police, a half-dozen State Police and another half-dozen auxiliary officers.
The local department's Mobile Command Post — a large, black van — was set up at the intersection of South Union and Salem streets. Several local and state police officers on site milled about and said they had no information about the incident.
Meanwhile, as rush hour approached, traffic was backing up for many blocks along South Union heading toward the Merrimack River and downtown.
Vasque said the main goal was to keep traffic moving.
"It's just a lot of gridlock," he said. "We are trying to get people mobilized. This is not a good time. School is letting out and more and more cars are on the road. It's mostly just a matter of moving traffic along."
Business owners, employees and customers, meanwhile, were literally being left in the dark.
Remon Bekheit, owner of E Market at 265 Merrimack St., stood in his darkened store and waited.
When customers came in, he had to tell them he couldn't sell them anything because nothing worked.
"There's no cash register, ATM machine or lottery," he said, adding that nearly 90 percent of all transactions are with debit or credit cards.
A few doors down at the Doggone Purrfect pet salon, employee Cassandra Castillo said there wasn't much she could do.
"The dogs are sleeping," she said. "It's pitch dark in here. They think it's nighttime."
At the Dunkin' Donuts at the intersection of Salem and South Union streets, employee Brianna Matos was cleaning up in the mostly dark shop.
"A lot of people have been coming in and I can't give them anything," she said. "Nothing is working. Everything is off."
She said she was waiting for her boss to call and tell her to close.
Even drive-through customers have been thwarted in their efforts to get service.
"The microphone doesn't work," she said. "I think I've said 'sorry' to about 100 people today."
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said there wasn't much he or anyone else could do until the power was restored.
"It's not a gas disaster," he said thankfully. "We're just waiting for the power to come back on."
No accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the outage.