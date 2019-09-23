NORTH ANDOVER — National Grid is reporting power outages in North Andover, Andover and Lawrence along the Route 114 corridor.
The outage affects more than 800 customers. It started at 9:08 a.m. and is expected to end by 11:15 a.m., according to the company's website.
Restoration crews are in the area currently working.
North Andover Police said they are helping with traffic control on Route 114, but do not know the reason for the outage.
National Grid could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.