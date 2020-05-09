HAVERHILL — National Grid is reporting a number of small electrical outages in Andover, Haverhill and in Lawrence.
According to National Grid's power outage map, an outage that was reported at 2:51 p.m. is impacting 701 customers in Lawrence's Pemberton Park/Canal Street area. Restoration is expected by 4:45 p.m.
At 11:18 a.m., 48 customers in Haverhill's East Broadway and Seven Sister Road area lost power, with restoration expected by 3:30 p.m.
At 11:08 a.m., 37 customers in Andover's Chapman Avenue and Morton Street and 88 customers in the Central Street area lost power and restoration in both neighborhood's was expected by 3:30 p.m. Other smaller outages were reported in Andover as well.
Six customers in Methuen's Currier Street neighborhood lost power at 1:50 p.m. and restoration was expected by 4 p.m.