LAWRENCE -- After Friday's brief but devastating storm, National Grid said power has been restored to 63,000 customers throughout the region.
The utility company said most of the remaining 16,000 customers without power are in the Merrimack Valley communities of Andover, North Andover, Lawrence and Chelmsford -- "the hardest hit cities and towns in the state" -- according to a social media post Sunday morning.
Significant storm damage was reported in South Lawrence, with the Jefferson and Easton streets area heavily affected. City workers handed out pizza there Saturday afternoon to residents with no power.
"Power is now on for most of us. If you don’t have it yet, it should be available by the end of today," wrote District F Lawrence City Councilor Marc Laplante on his Facebook page around 12:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, businesses in that neighborhood struggled.
Kathie Rupkey, owner of J. Brian's restaurant, 615 South Union St., said the popular pub lost power in the middle of Friday's lunch and had to close Friday night and all day Saturday.
With no electricity, Rupkey said she bought ice all weekend and kept loading the walk-in freezer to keep the food from spoiling.
Power was restored to the area at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, she said, allowing J. Brian's to open for the Patriots game on Sunday afternoon.
"So we are clean and ready," said Rupkey at noontime Sunday.
Red Cross spokesman Jeff Hall said many people are concerned about how much the storm is costing their businesses and homes, noting that the agency would be helping with estimates in the coming days.
He also reported that three people slept overnight at the regional emergency shelter set up in the new North Andover senior center at 481 Sutton St. in North Andover. Throughout the day Saturday, another 160 people stopped by the shelter to charge cell phones, laptops and other devices, he said.
"There was a lot of foot traffic with people charging their phones," he said.
Hall said he expects the shelter to remain open for the next few days, "because we know there is a need," adding, "we are lucky it's not winter and we are lucky it's not sweltering out."
While more thunderstorms are coming, National Grid predicts most people should have their power back before they hit.
"Although thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected today, service should be restored for most of our remaining customers today," according to a National Grid post on X, formerly Twitter.
The National Weather Service predicted thunderstorms and showers after 2 p.m. Sunday and again Sunday night after 10 p.m.
