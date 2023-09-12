NORTH ANDOVER — Just a few dozen residents are still without electricity following Friday’s storm and their power is expected to be restored within hours. However, National Grid planned to shut down power for some customers at times briefly today.
“For a few minutes this morning, National Grid will shut power to around 50 customers in the Great Pond Road and Pleasant Street area in order to restore Kittredge School power,” according to a tweet from the city. “We appreciate your patience as they work through this process.”
While schools were closed in North Andover and Andover on Monday, they reopened Tuesday.
“As a result of the hard work of the Department of Public Works in coordination with National Grid, power has now been restored to all of our school buildings and we plan on opening school tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as normally scheduled,” North Andover Superintendent Magda Parvey announced Monday night.
Streets flooded Friday due to a short-but-intense storm that sent large trees toppling and utility poles falling and splitting on the roads. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:55 p.m. urging residents to expect up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. The aftermath crippled Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, among other places in the region. Thousands of people were left without power, in many cases stretching into this week.
Parvey noted in her announcement that cleanup is still active, with crews gathering debris from fallen trees and poles on the shoulders of roads, some where bus stops are located.
“Addressing the extensive level of damage street by street has been an arduous and time-consuming process,” said Tim Moore, vice president for electric operations for New England. “We want our customers to know that we have dedicated, hardworking crews who are out there continuing to work through the night and for as long as it takes to get our remaining customers restored as we head into the week.”
National Grid shows that many of the power outages started Monday or over the weekend, presumably as consequences of trying to restore other parts of the Merrimack Valley’s electricity.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, National Grid reported there were 29 outages affecting about 400 customers from Methuen to just past Ballardvale and Tewksbury to Boxford. The majority of the outages remain in North Andover and closer to Ballardvale.
