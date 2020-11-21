Practicing giving

During weekly practices over the summer, Andover High School Girls Soccer varsity captains Ashley Kendrigan, Ashley Smith and Colleen Shay started a collection of personal care items donated by the players in their athletic program for the benefit of Lazarus House.
The student athletes wanted to help their surrounding communities that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Then as the fall season got underway, they collected food donations at their games. They made flyers, posted to social media and put out collection boxes at the stadium.
They joined forces with teams from Haverhill High School and Central Catholic to donate through the fall, too.
“We thank all the players and their families and our fellow Merrimack Valley Conference teams at Central and Haverhill for working with us and donating for the benefit of Lazarus House," Kendrigan said. "We all got to play soccer and help others, so it turned out to be a successful season. We will continue to personally donate to Lazarus House and hope that others will do the same.”