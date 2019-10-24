NORTH ANDOVER — Rumors about a weapon flowed through the halls of North Andover High School Thursday morning.
Police and school administrators investigated and concluded there was no threat, according to Principal Chet Jackson. The principal sent the following email to students and their families:
"It has come to my attention that there are some rumors regarding a weapon this morning. Due to our successful ALICE drill yesterday, there was heightened awareness that resulted in a rumor that circulated amongst students. When this rumor was brought to my attention, it was thoroughly investigated by the school administration and the police. Please know that this rumor was not substantiated in any way. NAHS remains a safe place for students to learn.
"The safety of our staff and students is of the utmost importance and we take that responsibility seriously. If you ever have any questions or concerns regarding safety at our school please contact the school directly."
Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said there was "nothing to it" and that the police were very thorough in their investigation. The acronym ALICE stands for alert, lock down, inform, counter, evacuate.