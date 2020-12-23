BOSTON – A former member the Latin Kings gang in state prison pleaded guilty this week to racketeering charges.
Sandra Correa, also known as “Queen Dream,” 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
A year ago, a federal grand jury returned indictments on racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Correa is the 28th defendant to plead guilty in the case, authorities said.
As detailed in court papers, the Latin Kings bring disputes and related gang violence into the jails and prisons where Latin Kings are incarcerated.
As a member of the Chapter of the Latin Kings responsible for the activities in the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Correa transmitted information to and from incarcerated members of the Latin Kings on behalf of the organization, according to the DOJ statement.
This information included identities of those who would be targeted for violence in the jails and prisons, the locations of incarcerated members, the standing of certain individuals with the gang, and the status of disputes and alliances with other gangs, authorities said.
"The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf," according to the DOJ statement.
Correa will be sentenced at a later time.
The RICO conspiracy conviction carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to the DOJ.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.