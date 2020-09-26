After a six months, in-person visits will again be allowed at Massachusetts state prisons and designated facilities, officials announced.
Like so much else, visits were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic "to protect the health and safety of inmates and staff," according to a statement released late this week by the state's Department of Corrections.
The DOC statement noted that visits will be allowed "in a way that balances the benefits of visitation with the need for vigilance against COVID-19."
Starting Monday, visitors can schedule a visit via phone and obtain information about health and safety protocols.
"Personal visits are limited during this phase to one visit per inmate per week, with up to two visitors at a time, and must be scheduled 24 hours in advance," according the DOC statement.
Attorney visits remain ongoing and unaffected by this change.
The DOC oversees the state prison system, managing 6,900 inmates at 16 institutions across Massachusetts, as well as staff and vendors.
Since July 1, there have been 4 positive COVID-19 cases in the state's prison population, according to the DOC.
Prison visitors will be subject to a standard health screening process which includes temperature checks, questions regarding possible health symptoms, use of hand sanitizer and "face coverings will be worn at all times, both by visitors and inmates."
All high-touch areas will be sanitized between visits and at the end of visiting periods, according to the DOC.
