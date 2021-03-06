AMESBURY — A Maine man and woman found unresponsive inside a car parked alongside Interstate 495 in Amesbury last month were pronounced dead a short time later, according to an Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson.
Samuel Smith, 67, and Rachael Smith, 50, of Kittery, Maine, were driven to area hospitals before being transferred to a Boston hospital on Feb. 12 where they died soon after. Amesbury Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan said both victims "had pulses," during their rides to the hospitals.
State Trooper Jack Donaldson had responded around 9 p.m. Feb. 12 between the exits for Broad Street and Route 150 and saw emergency medical technicians performing CPR on a man and woman. The two were described as "probable overdoses," according to a state police log entry.
Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson Carrie Kimball could not confirm the two died of drug overdoses, saying determination of the cause of death was awaiting autopsy results. Kimball did say foul play was ruled out.
She did not say whether the two victims were related but confirmed they lived at the same Kittery address.