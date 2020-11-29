BOSTON — A scathing investigation that found the state’s prison system fails to provide adequate care for inmates with serious mental health issues is prompting calls for reform and more resources to fix the problems.
The probe by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division found “reasonable cause” to believe the state violates prisoners’ Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment by not providing mental health care for inmates in crisis.
Investigators said a lack of adequate care allowed prisoners to injure themselves and in some cases die in “prolonged mental health watch under restrictive housing conditions.”
“The conditions at (Department of Correction) facilities show how systemic deficiencies in prison facilities can compound each other and amount to constitutional violations,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.
The state is cooperating with the investigation, Lelling said, and his office is working with state officials on reforms that should be implemented.
For prisoner rights advocates, the findings are no surprise.
“Access to mental health care is not only extremely limited inside jails and prisons, it is countertherapeutic,” said Lizz Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services. “People facing a crisis are routinely placed on mental health watch, which is widely considered worse than solitary confinement.”
Matos noted the federal investigation was conducted prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and conditions have worsened during the pandemic as a result of lockdowns, limited family contact, lack of access to treatment, and “the ever-present threat of coronavirus infection with no ability to prevent it.”
“Our sense is that incidents of self-harm and suicidality have increased,” she said.
A Correction Department statement says the agency has taken a number of steps recommended by federal authorities, such as having regular meetings to discuss the histories of inmates who harm themselves, developing intervention strategies, and providing additional training for staff to deal with inmate mental health issues.
The state has also stopped selling razors to inmates at several correctional facilities.
The statement noted that investigators found no violations in the use of restrictive housing for inmates or in the geriatric and palliative care provided to all inmates.
“The department remains deeply committed to the health and well-being of all entrusted to our care and fully invested in protecting their physical safety and civil rights,” the statement read.
The agency defended its use of mental health watches, saying in the statement that “the need to protect these inmates from injuring themselves or others ... often requires limitations on their movements, interactions and property, as determined by qualified mental health professionals.”
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, who has pushed for expanded mental health care in the state’s prisons, said the state needs to devote more resources to the “crisis.”
“We have a crisis of care in mental health that desperately needs to be addressed, and one of the first places we need to start is in our incarceration system,” she said. “From a public safety, and a human perspective, we have a responsibility to do something.”
