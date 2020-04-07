BOSTON — It has been an institution in the Greater Boston area for more than 50 years — but it's not happening this year.
What would have been the 52nd annual Walk for Hunger has been canceled. Project Bread, the nonprofit entity that organizes the walk, is not postponing the event that typically draws thousands of people to the Boston Common every first Sunday in May.
The walk typically raises between $2 million and $3 million for food programs throughout Massachusetts, including several in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.
While the actual, physical walk is not happening, a virtual Walk for Hunger is getting underway, according to Erin McAleer, executive director of Project Bread. With people getting tossed out of their jobs and so-called "non-essential" businesses closed at least until May 4, the demand for Project Bread's help has skyrocketed, she noted.
This year's Walk for Hunger was supposed to take place May 3.
Since 1969, walkers have solicited pledges for the fight against hunger, then trekked up to 20 miles to earn their donations. While they will not be converging on the Common and hiking through the streets of Boston, Brookline, Newton, Watertown and Cambridge, many of them will nevertheless be asking friends, coworkers and relatives to donate to the cause, McAleer said.
One of the original walkers of 1969, Mary Walling of Hudson, will be doing a virtual Walk for Hunger this year, McAleer said. Walling has participated in most of the Walks for Hunger since the first one, she said.
Walling, 72, estimates she has raised more than $100,000 for Project Bread during the last 51 years.
Project Bread distributed $53,249.90 to nutrition programs in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen in 2019.
These are the agencies that benefited from Project Bread, according to McAleer:
Lawrence: Lazarus House, $5,000; Neighbors in Need, $4,682.90; Bread and Roses, $5,000; Groundwork Lawrence, $6,000.
Haverhill: Haverhill public schools breakfast grants and summer food service program, $20,750; Emmaus Inc., $3,067; Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry, $2,500; Pregnancy Care Center of the Merrimack Valley, $1,000; Community Action, $1,000; Open Hearts Ministries, $1,000.
Methuen: ComMethuen public schools summer food service program, $3,250.
Project Bread also provides advice and logistical support to 33 meal sites for people in need in the Greater Lawrence area, McAleer said. These sites are located in Andover, 19; Lawrence, six; Haverhill, four; Methuen, two; and one each in North Andover and Georgetown.
Project Bread maintains a hotline that people can call if they are suffering from food insecurity: 1-800-645-8333. The organization is working with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and many school districts to give families access to school meals.