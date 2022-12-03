NORTH ANDOVER — For the second time in two years, the expected completion date of the Amazon building at Osgood Landing has been moved and is now set for summer 2023.
The project was originally scheduled to be completed in August. However, during the Aug. 23 Planning Board meeting, Planning Director Jean Enright said the end date had been moved to March 2023. Now, summer is a more realistic timeframe.
Amazon spokesman Stephen Kelly said the company is not concerned about the project’s changing timeline.
“While we’re experiencing delays, we remain committed to opening our new fulfillment center in North Andover,” he said. “We look forward to working with local community and employment organizations in the area to hire more than 1,000 employees.”
Select Board Vice Chairwoman Rosemary Smedile said she understood the need to move the completion date given the ongoing backlog of orders for building materials.
“We have been in touch with them, they are on target,” she said of Amazon.
The 3.8 million square-foot warehouse and distribution center is being built by Whiting-Turner on land behind 1600 Osgood St. The property where Amazon will be located was purchased in December 2020 by real estate developer Hillwood Enterprises for $31.5 million.
In addition to the $750 million needed to build the facility and finance the 20-year lease, Amazon and Hillwood plan to invest another $6.6 million into the property. This will provide funding for things such as STEM programming in the North Andover Public Schools, a post-project traffic calming study, technology upgrades at Stevens Memorial Library and the new Senior Community Center.
In terms of new tax revenue, North Andover is projected to receive approximately $85 million over the next 20 years.
Assistant Town Manager Andrew Shapiro said the town is already reaping the financial benefits of Amazon, having received $465,905 in property taxes thus far.
“We anticipate receiving a total of approximately $5.7 million from the property owner in fiscal year 2023, based on both the land value and the value of what will have been constructed,” he said. “Once the project receives its Certificate of Occupancy, the Tax Increment Financing Agreement that was approved by Town Meeting in 2020 goes into effect.”
The TIF Agreement states that Hillwood and Amazon will receive a $27 million tax break over a 10-year period.
