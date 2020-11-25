NORTH ANDOVER — Property taxes will be increasing slightly for North Andover residents this upcoming fiscal year.
During Monday night's meeting, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to increase taxes on all residential, commercial and industrial properties in the town. Board Chair Chris Nobile said town officials were left with no other option.
"We have ongoing contractual obligations and those increase in cost," Nobile said. "A lot of that is due to employment, we have contracts with police, fire, teachers that have incremental increases. The cost of things goes up and we also have more and more citizens so we have to make sure we are able to provide services to them."
According to Bill Mitchell, chief assessor for the town, during fiscal year 2021 which starts on July 1, all commercial, industrial and personal properties will be taxed at a rate of $19.29 per thousand dollars. This is a 4.1% increase over last year, where all properties of these kinds were taxed at a rate of $18.53 per thousand.
Meanwhile, the residential tax rate per thousand dollars is $14.17 for this upcoming fiscal year. Last year it was 0.43 cents less at $13.74 per thousand; a 3.1% increase.
During Monday night's Board of Selectmen meeting, Mitchell explained that the average residential property tax bill for a single family home will increase by $337.05 this year to about $7,945.32. This is based on the average value of a single family home in North Andover, which Mitchell said is $560,714 for FY 2021.
Commercial, industrial and personal property taxes will increase as well with commercial tax rates increasing $331.72 to $12,666.75 total on average — the average value of a commercial property in North Andover is $656,648 — and industrial property taxes will increase $1,267.63 to $34,596.05 on average. The average value of an industrial property in town is $1,793,471, according to Mitchell.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues said that this year's tax levies are nominal given the increase in the growth of the budget. The fiscal year 2021 budget for North Andover is $111,217,162, a 7.4% increase over the prior fiscal year when the budget was set at $103,543,348 at Town Meeting.
"The increases account for growth in the budget due to cost of living increases, collective bargaining agreements, increases to fixed costs like insurance and utilities, and any new initiatives," Murphy-Rodrigues wrote in a statement. "In order to continue to maintain services to the Town, each year the budget sees these modest increases."