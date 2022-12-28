NORTH ANDOVER — Ample parking for the proposed mixed-use building at the corner of Main and Second streets quickly became a major issue for the Planning Board during its Dec. 20 meeting.
The applicant, Second & Main LLC., wants to construct a three-story condominium with 6,700 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 24 residential units spread throughout the second and third floors.
Hilary Holmes, senior civil engineer at Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, said there would be 22 tandem parking spaces which would be assigned to residents. Another 22 spaces would be available for businesses on the ground floor.
The site plan calls for the demolition of a private residence and the former Santander Bank building. There would be eight one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and three units classified as affordable housing.
Regarding traffic flow, Holmes said vehicles would enter the property from Main Street and exit onto Second Street.
She also spoke about constructing a five-foot retaining wall to separate the southern end of the site from the abutting property on Main Street.
Maximo Polanco, project engineer at Langan, said the site would be a “low-traffic generator,” as he expects no more than 41 additional cars per hour.
He also described the plan to “maximize parking.”
“We are proposing to share 12 of the 44 parking spaces between residential and commercial,” said Polanco, adding there would also be 131 on-street parking spaces.
He said the results of the traffic study showed that approximately 56 on-street parking spaces are almost always available.
Board member Peter Boynton warned Polanco about a possible lack of transparency.
He said, “We have to not only nail down the facts but also be very careful how we communicate them.”
Board Chairman Eitan Goldberg said that while a mixed-use project is needed downtown, the board should be cautious going forward.
“This is a tricky area, this is a really bold plan,” he said. “My biggest concern with this project is the parking.”
Board member Sean Kevlahan called attention to traffic from St. Gregory Apostolic Armenian Church and St. Michael’s Parish.
“On Main Street, you have two very active churches and Sunday hasn’t been characterized,” he said. “In my opinion, that was a pretty big miss in the study.”
Second Street resident Lisa Loosigian said traffic snarls are already going to be exacerbated by the new senior center and the AvalonBay project.
She was also worried about the size of the project’s footprint, which according to the town, is 28,559 square feet.
“We’re talking about two-thirds of an acre,” said Loosigian, suggesting that there should be 12 units rather than 24 units.
Loosigian also questioned the need for commercial space at that location. She said she recently counted eight vacant storefronts on Main Street between Second Street and Sutton Street.
In response, attorney John Smolak, counsel for Second and Main, LLC, said certain concessions will be needed to revitalize downtown North Andover.
“You have to get activity downtown and with mixed-use, that’s the way to do it,” he said. “We can take it from a ghost town to something that’s more lively and active.”
The board will resume its discussion Jan. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.