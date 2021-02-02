LAWRENCE — State police say a man was driving 125 mph on Interstate 495 before crashing his Honda sedan near exit 45 on Saturday night.
Then, when William Lopez, 32, got of his car, he started fighting with two state troopers trying to place him under arrest, a prosecutor said, grabbing one trooper's flashlight and attempting to get his gun of the holster.
Judge Mark Sullivan ordered Lopez held without bail following his arraignment early Monday afternoon in Lawrence District Court.
A defense attorney said Lopez was speeding Saturday night because he was trying to get to the hospital to see his dying grandmother.
"She did pass away on Saturday," said attorney Steven Van Dyke, who was appointed by the court to represent Lopez.
Lopez was arrested and charged with failure to stop for a police officer, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery and attempt to disarm a police officer, failure to use turn signals, driving without a license, negligent operation, resisting arrest, marked lanes violation and speeding.
Lopez was clocked by radar driving 125 mph and a trooper pursued him but Lopez had no intention of stopping, according to a report. At exit 45 (Marston Street), Lopez nearly struck another car and seconds later crashed into a guardrail, then the median and spun out several times.
Police ordered Lopez to the ground but said Lopez balled up his fists and took defensive stance, forcing one trooper to "deliver elbow and knee strikes" in order to place him under arrest.
Van Dyke said Lopez denies trying to harm police.
A hearing to determine whether Lopez is a danger to himself or the community at large is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Lawrence District Court.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.