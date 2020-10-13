Prosecutors will ask judge to impose jail sentence for convicted court officer 

LAWRENCE — Prosecutors said they "fully intend" to ask a judge to impose a year-long prison sentence against a former Lawrence court officer convicted of evidence tampering.
In 2017 after a nine-day trial, Jose Martinez was acquitted of raping a female prisoner but was found guilty of evidence tampering.
Martinez appealed the guilty verdict, but in a recent decision the state's appeals board upheld the conviction.
A former court officer at Lawrence District Court, Martinez now faces a year in jail, which a judge previously delayed until the appeal decision was reached.
"We fully intend to the seek the imposition of this sentence once the appeals process is complete. The defendant has 30 days to seek further appellate review, which will help determine our next steps in this process," according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Prosecutors from outside Essex County handled the case to avoid any appearance of an ethical conflict because Martinez worked in local law enforcement.
Rollins described the appeals board decision as a "legally sound conclusion that Jose Martinez was properly charged and convicted for evidence tampering."
"This individual was employed in a position of trust and authority in our legal system. The public’s trust in law enforcement and our criminal legal system relies on the integrity of those who work within the system. Jose Martinez disgraced his position and the honorable work that court officers do every day. There is no place for these actions in Massachusetts," according to Rollins' statement.
After he was charged with rape, Martinez asked a co-worker to destroy a second cell phone of his that he kept at the Lawrence courthouse.
The cell phone contained thousands of pornographic images of Martinez and "unknown women," according to court papers.
The penalty for evidence tampering includes a fine of up to $10,000, up to 2-1/2 years in the county jail, or a maximum of 10 years in state prison, according to the provisions of the law.
At trial, Martinez "admitted" he made the request to find and destroy the phone "but denied that he harbored any intent to obstruct criminal prosecution, claiming instead he made the request to spare his wife and children embarrassment."
Martinez had been accused of raping the female prisoner in the Lawrence District Courthouse on three occasions in 2009 and 2014.
During the trial, Martinez took the stand in his own defense and said he never raped the woman, but that they exchanged sexually charged conversations and shared a consensual, intimate moment together in the courthouse lockup in 2014.
He also testified he lied to state police investigators about not having any contact with the woman because he did not want to lose his job, his pension and the respect of his family.
Martinez was a court officer for 16 years.
