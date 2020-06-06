DERRY, N.H. — It was a safely distanced gathering of peace and support Saturday afternoon in Derry as people gathered for a Black Lives Matter rally in MacGregor Park.
About 50 people turned out for the rally that included parents bringing their children of all ages along to see peaceful protest in action.
People wore masks and held signs during the two-hour event, with the final minutes putting many on their knees to protest following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and many other injustices across the nation.
Katie Saville Gifford of Derry brought along her entire family along.
“I’m glad I brought my family,” she said. “It was a good experience for them, and a good civics lesson for my children.”
Gifford’s children brought along homemade signs calling for love, peace and justice.
Michelle Sawyer Moge said she wanted to be part of the rally and said it was important to be there.
As protesters stood along Broadway holding signs, Moge said most cars driving by were very supportive. And she said she appreciated seeing some of the younger protesters getting involved.
“Kids are going to show us the way, that’s for sure,” Moge said.
Other rallies have been held in past days in communities around the region. A rally is planned in Londonderry June 12.