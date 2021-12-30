LAWRENCE - Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the public is being asked to stay home and watch the city's inauguration ceremony remotely Monday night.
City councilors and School Committee members will be inaugurated at 7 p.m on Jan. 3 at the South Lawrence East Educational Complex.
"Because of the rise in COVID cases, the reception that was originally planned has been cancelled and members of the public are encouraged to watch the event from home," said City Clerk Diane LeBlanc.
To view the ceremony, residents have these options:
* Lawrence Public Schools will livestream the event on YouTube. The link is on the homepage of the LPS website. Look for LPS VIDEOS, https://www.lawrence.k12.ma.us/.
* The City Council will broadcast on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TheLawrencecitycouncil, as well as on the government access channels Comcast 22 and Verizon 42.
* The Lawrence Community Access station will livestream on Comcast Channel 8, Verizon Channel 40, and on its website, www.lawrencectv.com.
