LAWRENCE — The future of the city’s historic north and south canals will be a topic of discussion for city councilors and others Monday night.
The current owner, Central Rivers Power, wants to drop ownership the canals as it reapplies for its federal hydropower license application. That begs the question of who will take ownership of the canals, officials said.
“This is an issue that strikes directly at the city’s beginnings and future. It also deals with renewable energy and unfulfilled promises by an important corporate steward,” said City Council President Marc Laplante.
The meeting Monday begins at 7 p.m. at Lawrence City Hall. Public input on the issue is welcome and officials from Central Rivers Power will also give an overview, Laplante said.
Next to the Falls Bridge on Route 28 (Broadway), The Great Stone Dam followed by the canals were built in the 1840s to provide waterpower to newly built textile mills.
These mills attracted immigrants from around the world and quickly made Lawrence an industrial giant, according to historical information compiled by Laplante.
“Now, 175 years after Lawrence was created, the dam, canals, and mills are still with us. Hydropower is no longer creating textiles for the world, but the Great Stone Dam provides hydroelectric power to the grid. Abandoned or underutilized mill space is rapidly being filled with either industrial, commercial, or residential usage,” according to Laplante.
Central Rivers Power purchased the Great Stone Dam from Enel in 2020 and holds a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC. Laplante said the FERC license for the Lawrence Hydroelectric project expires in 2028 but the renewal process begins in 2023.
However, Clean Rivers Power is looking to amend the license now “claiming the need for hydropower in the canals is obsolete,” Laplante said.
Laplante said the FERC license renewal spans 50 years.
“This may be our last opportunity to provide input on the very structures that helped create our city,” he said.
In addition to Central Rivers Power, those involved with this issue include local state legislators, nonprofits, including Lawrence Community Works and Groundwork Lawrence, as well as the Lawrence History Center, Lawrence Redevelopment Authority and Lawrence Historic Commission.
“This is a singular issue that is immensely important to the development of our city,” said Laplante, stressing public input on the issue is very important.
