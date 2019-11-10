Public invited to rate town manager    

If you have an opinion about the job performance of Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, here is your chance to voice it.
Selectmen are inviting the community to review Flanagan and offer opinions on whether he deserves another five-year term.
“This is consistent with what the town has done in the past,” veteran Selectman Alexander Vispoli said.
Two people at this week’s selectmen’s meeting praised the performance of Flanagan, who began his current position Oct. 13, 2015. He replaced longtime Town Manager Reginald “Buzz” Stapczynski, who retired.
“Four years ago, I sat in this room when Andrew had his final interview,” said resident Jane Gifun. “At that time, I was very impressed with his outgoing personality, his grasp of finances, as well as his love of municipal government.”
She called his four-year tenure “remarkable,” noting the town has purchased land for a new Ballardvale fire station and will soon begin renovating the Senior Center. These projects “languished” for several years, but Flanagan got them started, Gifun said.
She also pointed out that Flanagan has not asked for a Proposition 2½ override to pay for those projects.
Resident Anil Navkal commended Flanagan’s management of town finances.
Laura Gregory, chairwoman of the Select Board, urged residents to email their views on Flanagan to selectmen, as the board begins its review. The board’s email address is SelectBoard@andoverma.us.
Residents will be invited to rate Flanagan’s performance at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting. Gregory asked Flanagan, 34, to present an update on how he has met the goals the board set for him.
Gregory said selectmen will likely meet in executive session Dec. 15 to talk about how they will approach negotiations with Flanagan.
Gregory said she expects the board will decide whether to reappoint Flanagan by February of next year. His term expires Oct. 12, 2020.
Flanagan was the deputy town manager of Arlington before he was appointed to the Andover post.