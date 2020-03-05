METHUEN — Local developer Kevin O'Brien stood on the shiny floor at the podium in the Great Hall recently in work boots and jeans recently, expecting a routine vote by the City Council to accept the road he built as part of his 30-unit Great Oaks housing project.
It wasn't to be, however, at least not at first.
Instead, the matter blew up into a two-night debate over the city's housing policies and the Chapter 40B state law that allows mega-housing developments in communities with less than 10% affordable housing stock.
While eventually the council approved the acceptance of Sadie Lane and Tucker Terrace as public ways, it wasn't before a lengthy and contentious couple of meetings.
It all started at the council's Feb. 18 meeting, when O'Brien, of O'Brien Homes Inc., went before the council with a request for the city to take over the two roads he built for his development.
Such requests are granted routinely, said Bill Buckley, the director of Economic and Community Development.
"We are in the business of accepting and maintaining roads," he said in an interview this week. "When new subdivisions are built to the city of Methuen standards, there's an expectation those roads will be accepted by the city."
Once it's a public road, it's the city's job to pick up rubbish, plow the snow and maintain the streets and sidewalks just like any other public road. Private roads, meanwhile, are typically part of condo developments, taken care of by homeowners' associations or management companies.
But when Great Oaks came up last month, Councilor Steve Saba threw the developer a curve ball when he wanted to know about the three units of affordable housing that were part of the original proposal.
Instead of building three units of affordable housing with his project, O'Brien opted to "buy out" the affordable lots at $150,000 each, for a total payment to the city of $450,000.
The buyout meant that O'Brien could sell the three homes at full-market value, around $500,000, he said, rather than offering them at a reduced rate.
"There was a condition for three units of affordable housing," Saba said, studying the documents in front of him. "That was approved and then there was a buyout. This is pretty typical, which is why we have a problem with 40B. When this was proposed, I thought it was a great step. But then we find out that someone in the city says, 'We'll take the money.'"
That "someone" was Buckley and the Community Development Board, which brokered the deal.
Two weeks ago, Saba didn't know that.
"I want to know where the money went," he said at the Feb. 18 meeting. "It's ridiculous and we look the other way."
The council tabled the issue as more questions came up about the money, Chapter 40B, and O'Brien's project.
Fast-forward two weeks to the next council meeting and Buckley, who had been unable to attend the earlier, Feb. 18 meeting, took to the podium Monday night, wearing a dark blue suit and tie.
"The Community Development Board agreed to allow a buyout," he explained, noting that O'Brien paid $150,000 per lot, with the money deposited with the treasurer in an account marked as the Great Oaks fund.
"There are currently no plans for that fund," he told the council. He said it is one of two such accounts that are the result of buyouts from affordable housing obligations. The other one, he explained, was from the developer of Maple Park. It holds $140,000, which was a buyout for just one unit of affordable housing.
Currently, however, there is no mechanism in place to allow for the spending of those funds.
Buckley explained that the city doesn't have an affordable housing trust, nor has it adopted the Community Preservation Act (CPA), both of which are somewhat common in other cities and towns. Money from the CPA fund can be combined with money from affordable housing trusts to build or finance affordable housing projects.
"A trust is a great idea," Buckley said this week.
The council was skeptical about the whole arrangement, however.
"Buyouts make me uneasy," said East District Councilor Eunice Zeigler. "Where's the money? It's an important question."
Saba agreed.
"We do the buy out, take the check, and the property goes off the affordable housing list," he said. "We need an ordinance. Deals like that need to be approved by the City Council."
He added that the developer wasn't at fault, but was just doing what he was told.
West District Councilor Allison Mary Saffie agreed with Zeigler and Saba.
"I am uncomfortable approving this after the fact," she said. "It was presented as affordable housing. I'm confused."
She added that the city hadn't reached its goal of 10% affordable housing — a threshold that is needed to thwart future mega-housing projects that may be proposed under the state's 40B law.
Buckley told the council that will all change soon.
"I am happy to report, that in the next few months, we will be issuing a building permit for 83 Pleasant Valley that will bring the city up to the 10% affordable housing goal," he told the council. "It's a goal we've never achieved."
The project will bring 156 units of rental housing, 25% of which will be considered affordable based on federal guidelines.
He said that under the 40B law, every unit in a rental development goes toward that 10% goal of affordable housing, whereas with homes or condos that are owned, only the specific units designated as affordable go toward the total.
"It's very difficult for a community to meet its subsidized housing inventory goals via for-sale projects because you can't use them in the total," he said.
That's one reason the city has been more willing to give buyouts to developers selling the homes while encouraging production of rental projects.
"The good news is, the city has made strides in recent years, and we've put ourselves in a position to meet our 40B goals," he said. "We've added a 40-unit senior housing project at Howe Street. We'll have the 156-unit 40B project on Pleasant Valley Street. For the first time in the city's history, since 1969 when 40B was created, we'll be in the driver's seat when it comes to 40B."
O'Brien, the developer, thanked the council after their 9-0 vote to accept the road he built as a "public way."
He noted: "They're just doing their job."