METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and the city's economic development director want residents to take a hike — but in a good way.
Perry said as part of the COVID-19 recovery plan, Methuen is taking part in a state program that highlights local business districts across Massachusetts.
In this case, Merrimack Street from Exit 46 of Interstate 495 to the Route 113 intersection of Merrimack and Pleasant Valley streets has been identified by the state as a corridor that needs help as the businesses there suffer from the impact of the pandemic.
“The valley is a critical commercial corridor for the city,” Perry said. “The business owners there, and throughout the city, have struggled through the pandemic and it is our responsibility to identify any initiatives, big or small, that can support their recovery."
Economic and Community Development Director Bill Buckley said the city won a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant means the agency pays for a consultant to help Methuen craft a plan to help businesses along the roughly mile-long corridor.
As part of that effort, the Pleasant Valley Walking Tour is scheduled for June 3. Local business owners and residents will meet to discuss current challenges and identify opportunities within the business corridor for growth and revitalization.
The city hopes the program will identify some short-term and long-term strategies to create a vibrant commercial district on Merrimack Street, Buckley said.
“Merrimack Street businesses offer so much to our community and many are destination locations for the region,'' he said. "A plan to add infrastructure and streetscape improvements to the area could have dramatic impacts on the future success of these small businesses.''
Buckley said the state is paying for Innes Associates, a Newbury-based urban planning and design firm, to create a physical plan to help businesses return to pre-pandemic levels of sales and customer activity.
“This statewide program is assisting local businesses and communities to recover from the toll of the last year," said Emily Innes, founder and CEO of Innes Associates. "Community voices are critical to understanding the needs for this corridor.”
City officials have already done some outreach, Buckley said, adding "we walked the corridor and talked to small business owners."
He said several owners participated in a survey, giving feedback on ways the business district could be improved, such as making it more pedestrian friendly, improving signage and coming up with traffic changes.
"There are some things that might come out of this plan," Buckley said. "The big piece now is the outreach and planning and development phase."
He added, "It's really a gem in the city's business sector" that boasts restaurants and stores with regional appeal, such as Piro's Bakery, Borelli's Deli and Fusion House restaurant.
"It's an active, small business corridor,'' he said. "Many of the businesses there are the fabric of the community."
After the walking tour and publication of a plan, Buckley said the city will work with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on street improvements since the state oversees road work.
He said additional federal or state aid may be available to the small businesses there to further help them bounce back from the pandemic.
"Some of the infrastructure work could be covered by future grant money," he said.