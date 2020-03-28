All eyes are on political leaders like President Donald Trump and state governors as they give daily press conferences offering anxiously awaited information about how to navigate life amid the new coronavirus.
“People are generally concerned, and rightfully so,” said state Rep. Fred Doucette, R-Salem, N.H.
He has high esteem for the leadership being displayed by Trump and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
“Leadership isn’t just a word, it’s making the tough decisions as needed,” said Doucette, the New Hampshire co-chair of Trump’s re-election campaign.
Just as presidential primaries were dominating the news, the coronavirus pandemic blindsided Americans. States yet to hold their primaries have postponed them, and the November elections have faded to the background.
The United States has the largest number of cases of COVID-19 with outbreaks across the country. Local, state and national officials are scrambling and pleading to secure medical supplies while uncertainty about the future remains. A record number of people filed for unemployment this week as businesses closed to stop the spread of the virus.
People want reassurance, a sense that those in charge have a plan to lead them to safety with the simultaneous public health and economic crises.
Looking ahead to November
So, The Eagle-Tribune asked readers this week — how is our president doing? And has the current pandemic changed your thoughts on which box you’ll check in the general election?
Like Doucette, other Republicans tended to agree that Trump is showing impressive leadership at this time. Democrats were more skeptical. And members of both parties say they are relieved by the bipartisan work taking place in the Legislature to deliver financial and other relief to Americans. Overall, most said the outbreak hasn’t influenced the way they will vote in November.
Dan Tran, 21, a Democrat from Windham, said he is impressed with how governors are handling the crisis, but he wishes the country’s top executive would listen more closely to healthcare professionals.
“I wish (Trump) would stop worrying about the stock market and pay attention to the professionals,” the junior from Williams College on a pre-med track said. “Voters should vote on someone who cares about them, not the stock market.”
Michael Lis, 35, a Democrat from North Andover, agrees the president is responding to the crisis as a businessman — as he expected.
“This is who the president has been. We knew who he was before this and who he is now,” Lis said. “The governor (Charlie Baker) has been better than that, a little slower than I like, but he’s doing better than our president.”
As COVID-19 continues to spread, the U.S. healthcare system becomes overwhelmed and the economy is crushed by coronavirus fallout, politicians across the country are working to secure funds and supplies for their people.
Republican Jeri Lavasserur, 68, a Republican from Haverhill, said she is pleased by Trump’s response to the crisis.
“He is a businessman, so he looks at this differently,” the retired healthcare worker said.
She said from the outset his outside-the-box thinking has been a reason she supports him. She also thinks that his goal restarting the economy by Easter, April 12, is a good one.
“There has to be a light at the front of the tunnel that we have to work toward,” she said, noting her concern for people living paycheck to paycheck.
Mixed feelings about the stimulus
To help people get through this period, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package with bipartisan support that Trump approved. Americans will get stimulus checks, about $1,200 to most people, unemployed people will get an extra $600 a week in benefits and businesses large and small will have access to low-interest or no-interest loans designed to keep the business afloat as many close their doors.
Democrat Lisa Demio, 53, of Hampstead, is an artist who has closed her business, but her husband still is working so the family hasn’t suffered a huge financial loss, she said. She’s worried about some of her fellow artists who aren’t as stable financially and may not be able to collect unemployment benefits.
Also her son is employed at a gas station and is considered an essential worker. She fears for him and other low-wage retail workers.
“We throw them into this uncertain time because they are essential, and this goes back to you don’t want to give a living wage to them or provide them with paid sick leave, but these folks are on the front lines,” Demio said.
Fellow Democrat Sabina Chen, 51, of Pelham, questioned how this crisis would better be weathered with a more robust social safety net.
Chen recently sold her small business — a defense manufacturing contractor. Now she’s helping the current owner navigate how to secure small business financial aid. Defense contractors are considered essential, which is helping them keep their business going with some modifications to help employees social distance.
However, knowing how small businesses operate on small budgets, she questions how she would have been able to keep staff on the payroll, pay rent and utilities if she still owned the business and was forced to shut down.
“We would have needed government help,” Chen said. “But the hard thing is we don’t know how long this will last. … If we had a better social safety net with things like universal health care we’d be in a better place all around.”
She’s thankful for the expanded unemployment insurance and $1,200 checks that will go to many Americans because of the stimulus package. However, she’s concerned that “what’s going to people is less than what’s going to businesses, especially large businesses.”
Republican Steven Boyd, 51, of Salem, New Hampshire, said, “Anyone still getting a (pay)check shouldn’t get a (stimulus) check, but I don’t know if the system works that way.”
The Navy veteran also expressed concern over the national debt.
“Anything in this stimulus package that goes to rich people you have to say ‘come on,’ because you are putting that debt on kids,” he said.
Republican Bob Gibbs, 63, of Salem said overall one-time checks and extra unemployment money will be a good thing to help weather what he hopes will be a quick storm.
“Send people some money, give them a deadline to give people some hope,” the healthcare manufacturing worker said.
He’s uncertain that Trump’s April 12 deadline for getting the economy restarted is realistic, but it’s a good goal.
“I think he has to make people hopeful. … The whole idea of a leader is to give people hope,” Gibbs said. “Now he’s saying work as hard as possible to this deadline and we will see from there, and hopefully some places will be able to open back up.”
But Chen said she would be more hopeful if Trump was listening to scientists.
“He could be saying things to keep people safer. He could use the Defense Productions Act. ... He could be monitoring and getting more testing out all as the executive,” she said.
Instead, she said, he’s “lashing out” at people who question him.
New Hampshire state Rep. Al Baldasaro, 63, R-Londonderry, is an avid campaign volunteer in national and New Hampshire politics. Last summer the retired Marine was named as a co-chairman with Doucette for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign for the state of New Hampshire.
He said he is encouraged by the president’s response, as well as those of other Republican leaders.
“We need to focus on getting people back to work and staying motivated,” Baldasaro said
Salem Democrat Party Chair Janet Breslin-Smith, 74, said it’s encouraging to see bipartisan work in Washington, D.C.
Months away from any election, Salem Democrats have moved their weekly coffee meeting onto Zoom, where they have planned sending care packages to local hospitals. She hopes her group can work with other civic organizations to get more packages to those who need it, she said.
Smith worked as an aid on Capitol Hill early in her career, and she recalled bipartisan press conferences, wishing they could be reinstated during this crisis.
“I remember that from my time on the Hill: When in crisis we come together,” she said.