NORTH ANDOVER — Purple Heart Day was observed Sunday with a ceremony on the Town Common.
People gathered at the flagpole, where a Purple Heart flag was raised on Friday, to hear a proclamation read by Steve Bohn, veterans liaison for Congressman Seth Moulton. Bohn is also a recipient of a Purple Heart medal, which honors service members who have been wounded or lost their lives in combat.
In addition, two service members who received Purple Hearts and had connections to North Andover were honored during the observance.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Roger L. Clenney, who was born in New Orleans and raised and educated in Revere, was represented at the ceremony by his spouse of 48 years, Pamela Clenney.
Roger Clenney served in the Army from Oct. 24, 1967, to April 23, 1970, and a year in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot.
During his service, Clenney was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Aviator Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Purple Heart, and Air Medal with 18 Oak Leaf Clusters, and two overseas Service bars.
Clenney died from cancer resulting from exposure to herbicide in Vietnam, according to Joseph LeBlanc, district director of veterans services for North Andover and Boxford.
Also honored was Specialist 4 Thomas A. Barnes, who was born in Haverhill and graduated from North Andover High School in 1965. He was represented at the ceremony by his spouse of 49 years, Carolyn Barnes, along with daughters Lisa Parella, Sherri Barnes and Tammy Trombly.
Barnes served in the Army as an infantryman from Sept. 9, 1966 to Oct. 28, 1968. During his service, Barnes was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooters Badge (M-14), Marksman Badge (M-16), Marksman Badge pistol (45 cal), and the Purple Heart.
Barnes also succumbed to cancer resulting from herbicide exposure from his service in Vietnam, LeBlanc said.
As the proclamation explained, the Purple Heart was originally created on Aug. 7, 1782, by Gen. George Washington, as the Badge of Military Merit.
Gen. Douglas McArthur revived it as the Purple Heart Medal on Feb. 22, 1932, to recognize those who have been wounded or killed in combat.
North Andover’s Select Board members named their town a Purple Heart community last summer, and declared that Aug. 7 will be observed each year as Purple Heart Day in North Andover.
