SALEM, Mass. — A homeless man who wrested a purse from a 94-year-old woman sitting in a car outside a Lawrence pharmacy last May is heading back to state prison.
Taylor Matkivich, 27, who spent most of his time in Lawrence, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery of a person 60 or older and possession of fentanyl, a subsequent offense, during a hearing Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, Matkivich will serve three years in state prison on the robbery charge, to be followed by two years of supervised probation on the drug charge.
Prosecutor Erin Bellavia said the agreement was reached in order to spare the now 95-year-old victim from having to testify at a trial against Matkivich.
Bellavia told Judge Thomas Drechsler that the victim was in the passenger seat of a car parked outside the Walgreens on South Broadway on the afternoon of May 29. The woman's daughter was in the pharmacy, filling prescriptions for the victim.
Matkivich, who had recently completed a two-to-three year state prison term for drug distribution, approached the passenger side window, which was open, and, after a brief exchange with the woman, suddenly reached in and grabbed her white purse, which she had on her lap. The woman managed to hold onto it by the strap for a few moments, but Matkivich was eventually able to pull it away.
Two bystanders gave police information about the direction Matkivich ran, and employees, who had seen Matkivich outside the store on other days, were able to give police a description.
Police were also able to use surveillance images from the store and from city cameras to see the direction he traveled. They found him a short time later, with the purse.
Later, while Matkivich was in a holding cell, police noticed that he appeared to be holding something. They then noticed white powder on Matkivich's nose and found a small baggie of powder that turned out to be fentanyl, Bellavia told the judge.
It appeared at one point that Matkivich wasn't entirely convinced he wanted to take part in the agreement his lawyer, Amy Smith, had worked out. At one point, he asked the judge, "Do you agree with this?"
"Yes, I agree with it," Drechsler responded. "Though I think it's a little on the low side."
The judge went on to say he was taking into account Matkivich's willingness to accept responsibility and the fact that the victim was not injured, "which is fortunate."
But he warned Matkivich that the next time he is back in Superior Court, "the consequences will be much worse."
While on probation, Matkivich will be required to stay away from the woman, as well as the Walgreens on South Broadway, and will be required to undergo drug treatment and submit to random drug tests, the judge ordered.