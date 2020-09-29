METHUEN — Now when you go to The Loop, not only can you buy a coffee or a pair of sneakers, but you can also vote for the next leader of the free world.
Due to anticipated high voter turnout and the need to maintain safe social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Methuen Board of Registrars of Voters voted unanimously recently to approve the relocation of in-person early voting from the Public Safety building on Hampshire Street to a more spacious and accessible site at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., for the upcoming election.
Early voting will take place in available retail space adjacent to Marshall’s and Olympia Sports.
The new location, formerly occupied by an Avenue retail store and more recently by the Methuen Cares pandemic relief center, has more available parking and has over triple the area of the Public Safety Building.
The new early voting location, which is being made available by Loop ownership at no additional cost to the city, provides much-needed space to maintain safe social distancing among voters and election workers, particularly when spikes in turnout occur during voting.
The new location will be open from Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 30. There will be no early voting in the Public Safety Building.
If you want to vote early:
Where: The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., next door to Marshalls and Olympia Sports.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Same hours for the following week, through Friday, Oct. 30.