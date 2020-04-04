HAVERHILL — For BC Media Productions' Ben Consoli, working from home is something he's done for nearly his entire career as a video producer and podcast host of the Go Creative Show.
Over the last few weeks, however, the Haverhill native has been joined by legions of locals forced to live the WFH life — whether they like it or not — due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Freelancers, especially creative freelancers, have been working from home for a while,” Consoli says. "We know how to handle it. The key is not to stress.”
To keep motivation up and creative juices flowing, Consoli explains that maintaining a routine is key, regardless of one's industry. Getting up at the same time each day and setting a start and end time for work is essential, just as if business was being conducted in a conference room — instead of at the kitchen table, says Consoli.
“Fear can consume you and destroy creativity,” the video producer and podcaster explains. “Use this time to make yourself better. Having free time will really allow you to focus on yourself. Quarantine, don't isolate. The normalcy of friends, family and coworkers is going to keep you running.”
Maintaining relationships while social distancing is easier than ever thanks to technology. Video conferencing software including Zoom or Google Hangouts allow for business — and after-hours — conversations to take place from the comfort of one's living room. There's always the tried-and-true Facetime and Slack apps, too, Consoli explains.
As “stay-at-home” advisories and orders are extended locally, Consoli suggests brushing up on video communication skills — since they could translate into the long-term once the coronavirus crisis subsides.
“This is the perfect time to learn to learn how to communicate through video,” he says. “People that have never worked remotely are going to learn that there are great benefits to it. They are going to learn that they don't need to physically be in a place. I think you're going to see more and more meetings going virtual.”
CONSOLI'S TOP VIRTUAL MEETING TIPS
LIGHTING: Use natural lighting whenever possible. Position yourself in front of a window or door so the natural light is on your face.
SOUND: Choose a room with carpet to avoid a hollow sound. Plug in a headset with a microphone to avoid hearing other people or things in your room.
CAMERA ANGLE: Faces look best when seen slightly above eye level. Invest in a stand for your laptop or phone that allows you to raise it up.