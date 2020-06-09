ANDOVER — Voting booths at the Cormier Youth Center – where Precincts 1 and 3 voted in the town election — were glistening and virtually empty Tuesday morning.
At times, the only person in them was the man hired to clean, rag in hand.
“The turnout is very light,” said Calvin Perry, warden for Precinct 3. “It’s a town election, which doesn’t raise a lot of questions anyway, and because of the virus, we figured there would be a lot of absentee voting, which there was.”
According to Perry, as of 11:30 a.m., 72 percent of those who voted in Precinct 1 had done so by absentee ballot. Of the 146 voters who cast a ballot in Precinct 1, 105 of those were absentee.
The same was true of Precinct 3: Of 120 ballots cast, 86 were absentee voters.
There were two contested races in the town election this year, one for the Select Board and one for School Committee.
Several of the candidates in the contested races were campaigning outside Andover High School shortly before noon Tuesday morning. The school’s field house was where Precincts 2, 7 (including sub-precinct 7A), 8 and 9 could vote.
Laura Gregory, the chair of the Select Board running for re-election, held a sign outside the school with her contender, Stephen Prochniak, standing about 20 feet away.
“I’ve been here off and on. I was here for a few hours earlier,” said Gregory. She stood alongside Select Board member Dan Koh, who was holding a Gregory sign in one hand and a Lauren Conoscenti sign (for School Committee) in the other.
With respect to the turnout Gregory said, “It’s definitely lower than a normal election, but we’ve also got a disproportionate number of absentee ballots that have been done so I would expect it to be less. I think also, the heavy times are different. I think usually 7 to 9 (a.m.) is a heavy time, but I think that people are sleeping in with COVID and it’s gotten busier in the after 9 hours.”
As of 11 a.m., 661 total ballots were counted at the high school. In Precinct 8 by noon, 29 of the 138 ballots counted were cast by those who voted in person.
David Brown, the warden of Precinct 8, said the turnout there is going to be around 8 percent.
“In a typical town election, we will get 12 or 15 percent,” said Brown.
Meanwhile there was a similar scene at Wood Hill Middle School, where Precincts 4, 5 and 6 voted. As of noon, 129 people had voted in Precinct 4, 85 of those were absentee voters; in Precinct 5, 109 people voted, 79 by absentee; and in Precinct 6, 115 voted and 73 were absentee.