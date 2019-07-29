SALISBURY — A bright July morning just off the coast of their summertime home is sure to stick with three teen boys.
Guided by seasoned fisherman Anthony Coletti — grandfather of one of the boys — Joey Coletti of Nashua, Tommy Santoro of Chelsmford, and Ryan Randone of North Andover, all 15, reeled in their biggest catch yet Thursday: a 46-inch striper.
The senior Coletti said the boys all live in Salisbury with their families during the warmer months, and the trio was eager get rods and reels in their hands this sunny Thursday.
They shared the fight for the larger-than-average fish after several hours of quintessential New England views.
The dark ocean water was teeming with small jumping bait fish, Coletti said, a sure sign that seals, stripers and minke whales weren't far.
"Seeing the whales so close to shore never gets stale," he said.
For him, the most memorable part of the day was captured in a photo of the boys hoisting the fish back on land.
"You can see it in their eyes," Coletti said.
The grandfather two years ago made a bucket-list catch with a couple of friends off the coast of Rye — a blue fin tuna totaling 800 pounds and 9 1/2 feet long.
Coletti is a 1966 Lawrence High graduate, passionate about sharing his fishing stories and tips with his grandson and friends.