Raid yields 734 grams of fentanyl 

LAWRENCE — A group of local, state and federal detectives raided a High Street apartment this week and seized 734 grams of fentanyl, a deadly man-made opioid.
A search warrant was executed at a second-floor apartment at 429 High St., where numerous packages of fentanyl were found in a bedroom closet and a dresser, according to state police.
Manuel Estheulis-Almonte, 28, who lives in the apartment, was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl, according to state police.
Troopers, agents and police officers involved in the raid also seized materials used for drug packaging, cutting agents, digital scales, blenders, sifters and plastic baggies, state police said.
A trooper in the state police gang unit applied for the search warrant after Estheulis-Almonte accepted $60 cash for 2 grams of fentanyl in an police-monitored drug sale Wednesday.
Estheulis-Almonte then went back to his apartment, where he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He was booked at the Lawrence police station and scheduled for arraignment in Lawrence District Court on the fentanyl trafficking charge, according to state police.
Troopers assigned to the state police gang unit, FBI and Homeland Secreting Investigation agents and Lawrence detectives were involved in the investigation.
