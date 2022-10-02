METHUEN — Methuen Day arrived this weekend and despite the rain, the city came out for the celebration, which brought food, music and number of performances to downtown. Many of the city’s local business groups were represented along with the vendors lining the street.
These groups ranged from ice cream trucks to representatives of the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to a group representing the Methuen Rail Trail.
Also there was the Methuen Commission on Disability.
Ashley Smallwood was there as part of the Commission and said it was the first time the organization had participated in the event.
“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to get connected with people in the community, especially with the last couple of years being isolating for people, so these types of things that bring people out, I think are great,” Smallwood said.
Smallwood said she enjoyed the performances at the stage.
“I thought that was pretty cool,” Smallwood said.
The day included performances by the Center for Performing Arts and Methuen Karate.
“I am glad that Methuen dose things like this, it’s really neat,” said JoAnn Sibert, who recently moved to Methuen.
“I just like walking around and seeing people be included in the community.”
Joey and Angela Chamberlin where there with their daughter who was performing with the Studio of Dance Arts.
“At least it’s not pouring,” said Joey Chamberlin.
“So far so good,” added Angela Chamberlin.
Rick Labrecque said he has watched the event grow over the years.
“We have been going for the last five years,” he said. “Every year they add more and more and it’s better for the community.”
Labrecque said the draw of the event was its community focus.
“I get to see people I haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.
