ANDOVER — A rally to honor George Floyd, the black man who was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis last week, will be held at 5 p.m. this evening at Shawsheen Square.
The event, called "Not One More!" on Facebook, is being hosted by Merrimack Valley Shows Up For Social And Racial Justice and the Andover Area Solidarity Group.
Event organizers say they've coordinated the protest with the Andover Police Department and ask those attending to wear face masks and bring hand sanitizer.
In addition, people will be asked to stand on spaces marked with chalk: Xs for individuals and boxes for families.
The rally will last one hour, according to organizers.
Merrimack Valley Shows Up For Social And Racial Justice is a local chapter of the Showing Up For Racial Justice network (SURJ). According to the Facebook page for the chapter, the organization is designed to "engage white people in the multi-cultural coalition against racism."
The Andover Area Solidarity Group was founded in 2016 as a means of bringing people together to embrace diversity.